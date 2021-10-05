LG Sinha pays tributes to Baji Raut on his birth anniversary

Srinagar, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to youngest freedom fighter Baji Rout on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet on official twitter of LG, Sinha said, “Humble tributes to Baji Rout on his birth anniversary. He was the youngest martyr of our nation, who laid down his life at a tender age of 12. His courage, devotion & sacrifice for the motherland will always be remembered and keep inspiring all of us”.

Baji Rout, born on October 5, 1926, in Odisha, was shot dead by British police force when he refused to ferry them across the Brahmani river on the night of October 11, 1938, at Nilakanthapur Ghat, Bhuban, Dhenkanal district in Odisha. Rout, a boat boy, became the youngest martyr and freedom fighter at the age of 12 years.

As an active member of the Banar Sena of Prajamandal (Party of People), he had volunteered to keep a watch by the river at night. The British Police force ordered him to cross the river by his boat but he denied and thre the oars in the river. The police force then shot dead Baji Rout along with Laxman Malik, Fagu Sahoo, Hrushi Pradhan and Nata Malik. (Agencies)