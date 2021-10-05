Employment Oct 5, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15k
3. Banking jobs (5no) 15k to 20k onroll
4. GNM / BSC Nursing (6no) 15k
5. Delivery boys for Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Samba 11k + petrol charges
Mob. 7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, supervisor, Office Coordinator with Computer, payment collection boy, sales man indoor
2. ASM for FMCG, Dispatch supervisor with busy known,survey boy
3. Electrical engg, leath operators, promoter, Helper for Jio fiber, Driver
Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:- 9622365951, 9796260300, 7298663220
STAFF REQUIRED
Receptionist – 1 F (Exp.)
Counsellor :- 1 F (Exp.)
Computer operator – 1 F
122/AD Green Belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu
SHAADI MUBARAKH
7298350401,8803535088
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered firm requires 40 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu and other areas of Jammu & Kashmir UT & Ladakh UT.
Qualification – 10th, 12th graduation & above
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 10000 to 18000 p/m (As per Co. rule)
So come along with your biodata at “Max Life Care Centre ‘’ (MLCC)
824- A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar
& Vivekanand Chowk, near bus stand Jammu
Contact No. 9682697973, 9796256081
Job Opportunity
Sales Executive 1 Male
Qual 10+2
Office boy 1 Male
Salary 7000/mth
Kashmir Watch House
1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu
9419015612, 01913510579
EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT
HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT, LOOKING FOR MORE HOURS OF WORK. I HAVE GOOD EXPERIENCE OF ACCOUNTS, GST RETURNS, INCOME TAX, RECONCILIATION, FINALISATION OF ACCOUNTS ETC. FOR GOOD SERVICE CONTACT ON
Contact no: 9622183362, 7006384817
Email id:sunny72703@gmail.com
REQUIRED
(JIO TELECOM)
JAMMU
(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)
1) TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
Contact No. 7006659008, 8713052709
ADDRESS :- H NO. 42 SEC. 8 MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER
TEACHER AVAILABLE
for Home Tuition as well as for Tutorial.
Classes: 11th, 12th & NEET Students
Subject: Biology
Preferable area : Narwal, Sunjwan, Bhatindi, Channi, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar, Gandhi Nagar,
Janipur etc.
Well experienced and highly qualified.
Contact No.: 9596951727/8717010488
Urgently Required
Data Entry Operator: 12th or Graduate
Computer Operator: 12th or Graduate
Office Coordinator: Graduate/PG or MBA
Counsellor: Graduate/PG or MBA
Tellecaller: 12th/Graduate
Supervisor: 12th or Graduate or PG
Fresher & Exp. both can apply
Salary no bar for deserving candidates
94192-02814, 94192-02817
47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar
Shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
DE HOOR – Beauty & Makeup Academy
Requirement:
1. Hair Dresser (02 No’s)
2. Beauticians (02 No’s)
3. Makeup Artist (02 No’s)
4. Office Boy / Girl (02 No’s)
Contact at: +91 6006492292 | 9622773934
Email id: dehoorjammu@gmail.com
Adress: Sainik Colony A, Near Shela Devi Eye Hospital, Jammu
URGENT TEACHERS REQUIRED
EASY HOME TUTORS
Classes :
1st to 12th (CBSE & JKBOSE)
Medical | Non Med | Commerce | Arts
Whatsapp / Call : 9622563349
Editorial
Why Consumer Forums not established?
Increase in the cancer cases