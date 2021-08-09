LG Sinha pay tributes to revolutionaries for their role during Quit India Movement

SRINAGAR, August 9: Paying tributes to all revolutionaries who played a crucial role during Quit India Movement (QIM), Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi energised the youth of entire nation to fight for common aim of attaining freedom.

”On the anniversary of Quit India Movement, my tributes & salutations to all the great revolutionaries who played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism,” Mr Sinha posted on his official Twitter handle.

”The movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi energised the youth of entire nation to fight for common aim of attaining freedom,” he further tweeted. (Agencies)