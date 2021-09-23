LG Sinha pay tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary

JAMMU, Sept 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of princely state of J&K, on his birth anniversary.

Mr Sinha said Maharaja Hari Singh made immense contribution to India’s freedom movement. His distinguished and unmatched services in the field of education, agriculture, administrative, social, and economic reforms will always be remembered.

Maharaj Hari Singh was the last ruler of the Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir who executed the Instrument of Accession, a legal document, October 26, 1947. By executing this document under the provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh agreed to accede to the Dominion of India.

A number of Jammu based organizations on Thursday demanded a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. (Agencies)