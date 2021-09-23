Employment Sept 23, 2021

Required
Salesman for a petrol pump situated at Sarore. Candidate must have knowledge of office work as well as pump operations. Salary negotiable.
Contact: 6006217647
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care
Experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr. Dogra School Shastri Nagar, Jammu.
87169-49388
Required Staff for Restaurant Bahu Plaza
Kitchen Staff 5
Staff for Delivery 10
10th pass, driving license,
pan card, adhar card
CTC for Kitchen Staff: Rs 11000
CTC for Delivery Staff: Rs 11000+7rs per delivery
Contact No: 9780404092, 7006175019, 8968696492
Alpha it systems, jammu
hiring
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
1-6 YEARS OF PRE-SALES/POST-SALES/CLIENT FACING EXPERIENCE:
qualifications
* B.TECH (CS/IT) + MBA
* KNOWLEDGE ABOUT TRENDS IN IT
* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH
INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs At :
careers@alphaitsystems.com
A.D Enterprises
Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Walk in Interview
We are looking candidate for post of driver for personal vehicle atleast 10 years experience with valid driving license. Preferably Ex-Serviceman or retired Govt. employee.
Salary negotiable.
Interested candidates may walk in for interview at 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 22.09.2021 to 23.09.2021.
Contact: 9622351955
Vikram Singh
Urgently Requires
Business Development Executive
in Education Sector
Req. all (J&K UT) District
Jammu/Kathua/Samba/R S Pura/Akhnoor/Rajouri / Poonch/ Reasi Udhampur/ Ramban / Doda/ Kistwar
Earn 30 K PM Full Time/Part Time Job
Cont :
6005801002/9055081034
PART / FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
?kj ls dke djsa
STUDENT, HOUSEWIFE, BUSINESSMEN LAWYERS, JOB PERSON’S, RETIRED ETC.
GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Mob : 9682331988
Address : Shallu Sharma
H No. 320 Shanti Nagar Subash Nagar Jammu (J&K)
Vacancy
1. Marketing Executive – 2
QUALIFICATION 12TH
(2 wheeler Must)
2. In design and CorelDraw Expert
for books/magazine design
Salary Negotiable
Please Contact
RAKESH GUPTA
9070270027
Required
Graphic Designer with master skills at photoshop, illustrator, video editors. etc.
Minimum work experience : 3 years
Salary : 10,000 to 15,000
Send CV/portfolio at
businessatyuvraj@gmail.com
Editorial
Improving road network in Ladakh
PDD embarking upon digital transformation