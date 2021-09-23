Employment Sept 23, 2021

Required

Salesman for a petrol pump situated at Sarore. Candidate must have knowledge of office work as well as pump operations. Salary negotiable.

Contact: 6006217647

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care

Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW

2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care

Experience or fresher

Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)

Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month

Bharti Health Care Services

307-A, Nr. Dogra School Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

87169-49388

Required Staff for Restaurant Bahu Plaza

Kitchen Staff 5

Staff for Delivery 10

10th pass, driving license,

pan card, adhar card

CTC for Kitchen Staff: Rs 11000

CTC for Delivery Staff: Rs 11000+7rs per delivery

Contact No: 9780404092, 7006175019, 8968696492

Alpha it systems, jammu

hiring

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

1-6 YEARS OF PRE-SALES/POST-SALES/CLIENT FACING EXPERIENCE:

qualifications

* B.TECH (CS/IT) + MBA

* KNOWLEDGE ABOUT TRENDS IN IT

* EXCELLENT WRITTEN AND SPOKEN ENGLISH

INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SHARE CVs At :

careers@alphaitsystems.com

A.D Enterprises

Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Walk in Interview

We are looking candidate for post of driver for personal vehicle atleast 10 years experience with valid driving license. Preferably Ex-Serviceman or retired Govt. employee.

Salary negotiable.

Interested candidates may walk in for interview at 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM from 22.09.2021 to 23.09.2021.

Contact: 9622351955

Vikram Singh

Urgently Requires

Business Development Executive

in Education Sector

Req. all (J&K UT) District

Jammu/Kathua/Samba/R S Pura/Akhnoor/Rajouri / Poonch/ Reasi Udhampur/ Ramban / Doda/ Kistwar

Earn 30 K PM Full Time/Part Time Job

Cont :

6005801002/9055081034

PART / FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

?kj ls dke djsa

STUDENT, HOUSEWIFE, BUSINESSMEN LAWYERS, JOB PERSON’S, RETIRED ETC.

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Mob : 9682331988

Address : Shallu Sharma

H No. 320 Shanti Nagar Subash Nagar Jammu (J&K)

Vacancy

1. Marketing Executive – 2

QUALIFICATION 12TH

(2 wheeler Must)

2. In design and CorelDraw Expert

for books/magazine design

Salary Negotiable

Please Contact

RAKESH GUPTA

9070270027

Required

Graphic Designer with master skills at photoshop, illustrator, video editors. etc.

Minimum work experience : 3 years

Salary : 10,000 to 15,000

Send CV/portfolio at

businessatyuvraj@gmail.com