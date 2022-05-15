LG Sinha orders inquiry on tear gas shelling against protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam

LG Manoj Sinha assures beefing up security of Kashmiri Pandit employees

Srinagar, May 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the security would be beefed-up in the residential areas of the government Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, while also announcing an enquiry into the tear gas shelling incident against them during the protest.

The killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargases were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder.

“Posting for all of them would be done at safer places in the coming seven days (districts centres and tehsil centres). The issues that they have raised to my secretary at the site of the incident, would surely be solved chronologically. We are completely with them and understand their pain. Security would be provided by the administration at the places where they are staying,” Sinha added appealing to the employees to keep patience and peace during this period. (Agencies)