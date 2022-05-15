J&K BJP delegation meets LG Sinha, demands transfer of Kashmiri Pandit Govt employees to safe zones

Srinagar, May 15: A BJP delegation headed by party chief Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and others met LG Manoj Sinha at Rajbhawan, Srinagar. The delegation discussed the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Pandit and stressed on the safe and secure accommodation for the KP employees working under PMRP in Kashmir.

We had discussion with LG on the way Kashmiri Pandits are targeted by Pakistan terrorists. Such govt employees working in Kashmir’s terrorism affected areas must be transferred to safer zones. LG said he’ll make nodal cell ensuring their safety, says J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.