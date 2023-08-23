LG Sinha Lays Foundation Stone Of Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters

With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfill the resolve of corruption-free J&K: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone of Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters at Sidhra, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on the occasion.

“With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfill the resolve of corruption-free J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the officials to work with determination and commitment to zero tolerance against corruption.

The infrastructure comprises of B+6 storeys including parking area, police station central, prosecution staff and other allied offices will provide suitable space for smooth functioning of Bureau.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; and senior officers were present.