J&K | People Offer Prayers For Chandrayaan-3 Success

Srinagar, Aug 23: People offered special prayers at Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar for the success of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled for its soft-landing on the lunar surface later today.

The entire nation has a prayer on its lips and is eagerly looking forward with bated breath as the suspense builds up after Russia’s Luna-25 mission crashed on Sunday evening.

Prayers are taking place across the country for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing.