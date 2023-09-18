LG Sinha Inaugurates 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament At Royal Springs Golf Course

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, today.

The tournament is being organized by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The Lt Governor welcomed the Golfers to the UT of J&K and asked them to carry the message of new Jammu Kashmir across the country and beyond.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past few years.

Since ages, J&K UT is known as a seat of learning, paradise on earth and home to all spiritual streams. For several decades, J&K and its people had to suffer due to secessionism, terrorism and nepotism. But, those days of despair are gone now. The bright ray of hope has arrived in people’s lives. In many sectors, we are performing better than many states and UTs, he said.

The success of the G20 Summit, the record tourist influx and the unprecedented increase in the foreign tourists visiting the UT itself speaks about the prevailing peace and changed scenario in Jammu Kashmir, he added.

He also appreciated the ONGC for its contribution and support to the UT Government in various endeavours.

Eight teams of petroleum and oil companies comprising of various national and international golfers are participating in the tournament.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, CVO ONGC; Manish Patil Director HR ONGC; Lalit Watts, Advisor, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, members of PSPB, Golfers and senior officers were present.