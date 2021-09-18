LG Sinha hands over Forest rights certificates to tribals

JAMMU, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today handed over Individual and Community Forest Rights Certificates to members of Tribal Communities of Jammu Division after the historical beginning in Kashmir Division on 13th September.

We have formulated a robust mechanism to ensure these rights are decided at the grassroots level in consultation with PRIs and forest department. Centre will provide financial assistance to develop infrastructure in every tribal habitat.

We have launched various schemes to extend best edu.&medical facilities besides offering sustainable employment opportunities to youth from tribal community.We have finalized a plan to build Transit accommodation for migratory population&develop Tribal villages as Model villages.

Work on Transit accommodation will start soon in tribal areas of Kandi, Thanamandi in Rajouri, Behram Gala in Poonch, and Udhampur and Ramban along NH. Similar plan is for Dubjan and Lal Ghulam in Shopian and along NH in Pulwama.

About 10,000 individual & community claims have been received in 10 districts of Jammu province, out of which more than 8000 claims have been scrutinized at the Gram Sabha/Forest Rights Committee (FRC) level, tweets Office of LG J&K