Citizens Of J&K Must Work To Make India A Developed Country By 2047: LG Manoj Sinha

LG Sinha Flags Off ‘Run For Unity’ To Commemorate Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

LG Administers ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ Pledge to the assembled gathering at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan

Sardar Patel with his statesmanship, grit and courage unified the country and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that the future generations can live in honour, peace and prosperity: LG

Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Srinagar.

Citizens from different age groups participated in the run to celebrate the spirit of unity.

The Lt Governor administered ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ Pledge to the assembled gathering at Bakshi Stadium and Raj Bhavan, and paid tributes to the Unifier of India Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Sardar Patel with his statesmanship, grit and courage unified the country and defended its territorial integrity and sovereignty so that the future generations can live in honour, peace and prosperity,” the Lt Governor.

He said the citizens of J&K UT must resolve today to work with great unity and single objective to make our nation a developed country by 2047.

“Let us reawaken the values and vision propagated by Sardar Patel and work for peace, harmony and prosperity in the society,” the Lt Governor said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers of Civil and Police Administration were present at Bakshi Stadium.