EMPLOYMENT (31-10-2023)

WORK FROM HOME
Required 10 candidates for work for Home work No age bar, No Qualification required. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/ Experience & Male/ Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 thousand.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Required Accountant should have Good knowledge of Accounts, Excel and MS Word.
Contact No.: 8899919111
Send Resume to whatsapp : 8899919111
STAFF REQUIRED
Computer Trainer (Basic Courses) – 1
Reception/Counsellor – 1
Mobilizer – 1
Trainer (Insurance & Policy)
Contact : 9107000130, 9107000133
Visit: ISECPE Pvt. Ltd.
Vidhata Nagar, Bathindi Road, Near Kashmir Medicate, Jammu.
Required Sales Person (Male)
FOR ELECTRICAL OUTLET
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT : 9419203511
TIMING: 10 TO 8
Urgently Required
Telecallers : 8 Female, 10/10+2
Managers : 5 M/F Graduate
Sales Executive for Marketing – 10
10/10+2
All type of job available in any sector
Come and Register yourself
Contact : 8716838008, 7889542434
4338 Opp. Dusshera Ground, Gandhi Nagar
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
Direct Employment Visa for Dubai
Security Guard
Salary 1500 DH
Cleaner /Delivery Boy/ Packing Holder
Salary 900 DH
Warehouse & Super Marketing
Salary 1000+200 DH
Loading & Unloading,
Salary 1000 DH
Contact No : 9541411480,
9622104480, 9086282435
Urgently Required
1. SALES EXECUTIVE = 02 {FOR BAJAJ ELECTRIC 3W SALES }.
QUALIFICATION: 10+2.
EXPERIENCED PREFERRED.
2. FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVE,
(RECEPTIONIST) FEMALE = 01.
Diploma/Degree in Computers.
EXPERENCED PREFFERED.
3. DRIVER = 01. 10TH PASS (HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE).
Rush with your biodata & recent photo for walk in interview from (12 noon to 3 pm) on 01st, 02nd November 2023 at following venue:-
NSF BAJAJ
ASHOK NAGAR, SATWARI, JAMMU.
NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT. 01912450554.
JOB VACANCY
Required Salesman for Retail Pharmacy/ Medicine shop at Rehari Colony Jammu.
* Preferably Rehari near by Location only
* Timing 9 am to 10 pm
* Fresher can also apply
* Salary Negotiable
Contact/Whatsapp: 8803500143
Required
REQUIRED PHARMACIST BOY OR GIRL FOR RETAIL MEDICINE SHOP WITH MINIMUM 5- YEAR EXPERIENCE AT SEC NO. 2 CHANNI HIMMAT (SURYA CHOWK)
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
SHREE RAM MEDICOS
94191-11248, 8082826813
Hiring
1. Site Supervisor (M):
• Minimum 5 years of experience
• Location: Bishnah, Jammu
2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):
• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com
• Minimum 3 years of experience
• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu
3. Computer Operator (F):
• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.
Post your resume at:
Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in
Whatsapp: 9596699332
JOB JOB JOB
1. All subjects for NEET and foundation. (Fresher can also apply)
2. VEDIO EDITOR & Management
Call/wtsapp. 6006936074
Address: Bathindi and
Kachi Chawni Jammu
Job Vacancy
Need 28 boys/girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K U.T
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad & above
Income:- 10,600/- to 20,400 (P/M)
(As per Co- rules)
Interested candidates can visit along with Bio-data at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Near VIP Showroom.
Note: Freshers can also apply
Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039
We are Hiring for Batote
Vacancy for Teachers
Science, Mathematics, Primary Teacher, Kindergarten Teacher
Walk-in-interviews from 31st October to 4 November (10am to 2pm)
Global Convent School
Vill Champa, Batote, Distt Ramban
Contact:- 9906334392, 9419191872
REQUIRED
A helper for Electric Showroom at Durga Nagar Near Chinore Chowk.
Salary 8000/month.
Contact : 7780994281