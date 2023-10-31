EMPLOYMENT (31-10-2023)

WORK FROM HOME

Required 10 candidates for work for Home work No age bar, No Qualification required. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/ Experience & Male/ Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 thousand.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Required Accountant should have Good knowledge of Accounts, Excel and MS Word.

Contact No.: 8899919111

Send Resume to whatsapp : 8899919111

STAFF REQUIRED

Computer Trainer (Basic Courses) – 1

Reception/Counsellor – 1

Mobilizer – 1

Trainer (Insurance & Policy)

Contact : 9107000130, 9107000133

Visit: ISECPE Pvt. Ltd.

Vidhata Nagar, Bathindi Road, Near Kashmir Medicate, Jammu.

Required Sales Person (Male)

FOR ELECTRICAL OUTLET

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 9419203511

TIMING: 10 TO 8

Urgently Required

Telecallers : 8 Female, 10/10+2

Managers : 5 M/F Graduate

Sales Executive for Marketing – 10

10/10+2

All type of job available in any sector

Come and Register yourself

Contact : 8716838008, 7889542434

4338 Opp. Dusshera Ground, Gandhi Nagar

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu

Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).

Graduate,

Experience/Frehser

Visit www.srtm.co.in

Mb. No. 9541900458

Direct Employment Visa for Dubai

Security Guard

Salary 1500 DH

Cleaner /Delivery Boy/ Packing Holder

Salary 900 DH

Warehouse & Super Marketing

Salary 1000+200 DH

Loading & Unloading,

Salary 1000 DH

Contact No : 9541411480,

9622104480, 9086282435

Urgently Required

1. SALES EXECUTIVE = 02 {FOR BAJAJ ELECTRIC 3W SALES }.

QUALIFICATION: 10+2.

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED.

2. FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVE,

(RECEPTIONIST) FEMALE = 01.

Diploma/Degree in Computers.

EXPERENCED PREFFERED.

3. DRIVER = 01. 10TH PASS (HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE).

Rush with your biodata & recent photo for walk in interview from (12 noon to 3 pm) on 01st, 02nd November 2023 at following venue:-

NSF BAJAJ

ASHOK NAGAR, SATWARI, JAMMU.

NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT. 01912450554.

JOB VACANCY

Required Salesman for Retail Pharmacy/ Medicine shop at Rehari Colony Jammu.

* Preferably Rehari near by Location only

* Timing 9 am to 10 pm

* Fresher can also apply

* Salary Negotiable

Contact/Whatsapp: 8803500143

Required

REQUIRED PHARMACIST BOY OR GIRL FOR RETAIL MEDICINE SHOP WITH MINIMUM 5- YEAR EXPERIENCE AT SEC NO. 2 CHANNI HIMMAT (SURYA CHOWK)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

SHREE RAM MEDICOS

94191-11248, 8082826813

Hiring

1. Site Supervisor (M):

• Minimum 5 years of experience

• Location: Bishnah, Jammu

2. Manager Accounts/Accountant (M/F):

• Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.com

• Minimum 3 years of experience

• Location: Kunjwani, Jammu

3. Computer Operator (F):

• Proficiency in MS Office, Short Hand.

Post your resume at:

Email: info@rbcgroup.co.in

Whatsapp: 9596699332

JOB JOB JOB

1. All subjects for NEET and foundation. (Fresher can also apply)

2. VEDIO EDITOR & Management

Call/wtsapp. 6006936074

Address: Bathindi and

Kachi Chawni Jammu

Job Vacancy

Need 28 boys/girls for official & Non-official staff in J&K U.T

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Grad & above

Income:- 10,600/- to 20,400 (P/M)

(As per Co- rules)

Interested candidates can visit along with Bio-data at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Near VIP Showroom.

Note: Freshers can also apply

Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039

We are Hiring for Batote

Vacancy for Teachers

Science, Mathematics, Primary Teacher, Kindergarten Teacher

Walk-in-interviews from 31st October to 4 November (10am to 2pm)

Global Convent School

Vill Champa, Batote, Distt Ramban

Contact:- 9906334392, 9419191872

REQUIRED

A helper for Electric Showroom at Durga Nagar Near Chinore Chowk.

Salary 8000/month.

Contact : 7780994281