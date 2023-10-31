Samba/Jammu, Oct 31: A mortar shell was found lying in a field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district and destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday, officials said.
The 84 mm shell was found lying in a field at village Dadui along Samba-Mansar road late Monday, the officials said.
The bomb disposal squad took it into their custody and destroyed it this morning.
Mortar Shell Destroyed In Controlled Explosion In J&K’s Samba
