LG Sinha Flags In Expedition Team Who Scaled Mount Nun, Kun

Srinagar, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday flagged in a team of climbers that scaled Mount Nun and Kun, the tallest two peaks in the Union Territory, last month.

The mountaineering expedition team from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) set a record by becoming the first team to scale both Mount Nun and Mount Kun simultaneously, Colonel Hemchandra Singh, head of the institute, told PTI.

“This team also set the record of scaling Mount Nun in just four days and Mount Kun in seven days, which is the shortest time for the respective peaks,” Col Singh added.

He said the aim of the expedition was to promote adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and also provide better training for instructors and students at the JIM&WS.

The expedition consisted of seven climbers and 10 administrative staff.

While Mount Nun is located at a height of around 7,135 metres, its neighbour Mount Kun is 7,077-metre high.