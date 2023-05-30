LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Jammu Bus Accident

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, May 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and directed the district administration to provide assistance to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” read an official statement from the office of J-K LG.