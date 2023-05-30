10 Killed, 55 Injured As Bus Falls Off Bridge In Jammu

JAMMU, May 30: Ten persons were killed and 55 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday.

The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said.

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

10 people died and around 55 are injured. All have been evacuated. Rescue operation is almost complete. SDRF team is also present on the spot. The bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and will be probed during the probe: SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called & the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were onboard. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here, says Ashok Choudhary, Assistant Commandant CRPF