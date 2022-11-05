LG Sinha discusses roadmap on holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K

Lt Governor chairs high level meeting of J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans & Agriculture department officials to discuss the roadmap on holistic development of Agriculture & allied sectors in UT

Participants held in-depth discussions; shared assessment of farming sector, discussed apex committee’s recommendations & efforts by UT administration for a great agriculture transformation

Apex Committee on Holistic Agriculture has provided a roadmap to transform subsistence agriculture into sustainable commercial agri-economy, says the Lt Governor

We are adopting integrated approach to tackle agriculture’s extreme vulnerability to ensure increased productivity & enhanced resilience: LG

Our approach is farmer and community-centric enabling greater farmer participation in policies & ensuring their suggestions are taken into account in decision-making & benefit from increased productivity, diversification, access to credit & required technical assistance: LG

The Integrated approach will enable and strengthen market access for small and marginal farmers. With inclusiveness we aim to Improve credit flow by banks to the agriculture sector and particularly to small and marginal farmers: LG

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level meeting of J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans and UT’s agriculture department officials to discuss the roadmap on holistic development of agriculture & allied sectors in J&K, here at the Convention Center.

The meeting had meaningful and in-depth discussions wherein the participants shared their assessment of farming sector, examined apex committee’s recommendations and efforts by UT administration for a great agriculture transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Apex Committee on Holistic Agriculture has provided a roadmap to transform subsistence agriculture into sustainable commercial Agri-economy.

We are adopting integrated approach to tackle agriculture’s extreme vulnerability to ensure increased productivity and enhanced resilience, he added.

Our approach is farmer & community-centric enabling greater farmer participation in policies and ensuring their suggestions are taken into account in decision-making and benefit from increased productivity, diversification, access to credit & required technical assistance, said the Lt Governor

The Integrated approach will enable and strengthen market access for small and marginal farmers. With inclusiveness we aim to improve credit flow by banks to the agriculture sector and particularly to small and marginal farmers, he added.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of Dr. Mangala Rai, who headed the UT level apex committee and prepared a vision document on holistic development of agriculture & allied sectors and the farming community.

Dr. Mangala Rai’s detailed report has addressed each and every aspect, issues and concerns related to the farmers and farming, he said.

The Lt Governor said that the report of the Apex Committee in itself is a revolutionary policy document and is historical not only for J&K but also for the country. The recommendations would bring a great agriculture transformation in UT, he added.

The Lt Governor further stressed on promoting integrated and diversified farming. He also directed NABARD and Banking sector to aggressively increase lending in the Agri and allied sectors.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, briefed the meeting on the key aspects of the aims, strategies and outcomes of the recommendations of the Apex Committee.

Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir also shared their views on the vision document prepared for the holistic development of Agriculture and allied sector in J&K.

Dr Anjum Andrabi gave a detailed powerpoint presentation on the salient features and gist of the projects cleared by Apex Committee and their likely impact.

Administrative Secretaries, Board Members of J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, members of farming community, besides officials of Agriculture and allied departments were present on the occasion.