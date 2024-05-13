LG Sinha Congratulates People, Stakeholders On High Voter Turnout In Srinagar PC

SRINAGAR, May 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on the high voter turnout in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency today.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:

“Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling.

It is heartening to see the huge surge in voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy. I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hopeful to see historic turnout in the next two phases. I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride”.