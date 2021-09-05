LG Sinha congratulates Nagar, Yathiraj for winning medals at Tokyo Paralympics

Srinagar, Sep 5: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj on winning Gold and Silver medals respectively at Tokyo Paralympics.

You have made each Indian proud, Lt Governor said.

In a tweet on officials Twitter handle of LG, Mr Sinha said “Another Gold & Silver for India! Congratulations to Krishna Nagar & Suhas Yathiraj on winning Gold and Silver medals respectively in the Badminton event. Your grit and determination showcased at Tokyo Paralympics have made each Indian proud”.

The 22-year-old from Nagar beat Man Kai 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17 in the final.

This was India’s fifth gold at the ongoing Games. (Agencies)