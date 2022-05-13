LG Sinha chairs meeting of Administrative Secretaries, DCs, SPs

Directs Divisional Commissioners for submitting fortnightly reports regarding progress of various flagship initiatives under CSS and UT Sector

SRINAGAR, MAY 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers of the UT administration, including Administrative Secretaries, DCs and SPs at the Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor passed directions for working on the public deliverables promptly and efficiently in a time-bound manner. He asked the officers for regular public meetings to resolve the issues.

The Lt Governor directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to regularly conduct field visits for monitoring the working of district offices and various government institutions.

The Lt Governor said that the Block Diwas should be organized in a systematic manner while preparing the action taken report on the grievances of people. He asked the officers to pay special attention to quality disposal of the grievances.

In order to ensure proper functioning of all Patwar Khanas across the UT, the Lt Governor asked Revenue Secretary to expedite the digitizations of land records. He further reiterated that the distribution of land passbooks to beneficiaries should be completed by 15 August 2022.

The Lt Governor also passed directions to the Divisional Commissioners for submitting fortnightly reports regarding progress of various flagship initiatives like Industrial Estate Development to the office of Chief Secretary. Instructions were also passed for robust and meticulous implementation of tribal plan.

The Lt Governor further directed for complete saturation of flagship schemes like PMAY Urban, PMAY Grameen, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, PMJJBY, Smart City Mission, PMAY Housing for All, BADP, SBM, Digital India, KCC, Atal Pension Yojna etc.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also brought out the issues shared by the people from various walks of life pertaining to road improvement, proper sanitation, disturbances created by stray animals and directed the concerned officers to ensure their redressal at the earliest.

The Lt Governor said that easing the day to day life and improving the quality of living is the top priority of the UT Government. He impressed upon all the officers to work with promptness and problem-solving approach in the shortest possible time.

The Lt Governor directed CEO Mission Youth to further publicize the schemes and their benefits so that the maximum number of target population could take benefits out of the Government-run flagship schemes under Mission Youth.

The Lt Governor also discussed the status of utilities and facilities for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra route. He directed for preparation of traffic plan keeping in view the smooth flow of tourists and pilgrims, besides ensuring that there is no use of plastic during the Yatra.

During the meeting, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar apprised the Lt Governor on the conduct of Thana Diwas in various Police Stations.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department; R K Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department; Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief secretary) Finance Department, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other senior officers attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.