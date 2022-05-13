J&K reports 5 fresh positive case, 449325 recovered, 2,28,73,727 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, MAY 13: The Government today informed that 05 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)has been reportedtoday; 03 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454131.

Moreover, 04 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Jammu division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 18,628 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,28,73,727.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454131 positive cases, 55are Active Positive (38in Jammu Division and 17in Kashmir Division), 449325 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25200369 test results available, 454131 samples have tested positive and 24746238 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,666 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6494248 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27413persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 55in isolation and 507042 in home surveillance. Besides, 5954987 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 03fresh cases and Srinagar reported 02 fresh cases while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @dipr.jammu.kashmir.