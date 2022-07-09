LG Sinha Chairs High Level Meeting To Review Rescue And Relief Operation At Shri Amarnath Ji Holy Cave

The meeting observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in unfortunate incident yesterday

Rescue & relief operation is in full swing. Teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF & SDRF are on the ground & doing commendable job to clear the debris within shortest period of time: LG

I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay: LG

We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest: LG

Srinagar, July 09: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting earlier today to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation at Shri Amarnath ji holy cave.

The meeting attended by GoC 15 Corps, DGP, ACS Home, Special DG CID, ADGP Kashmir, AOC Air force, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials, observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident yesterday.

Lt Gen AS Aujla, GoC 15 Corps and Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Lt Governor about the ongoing rescue efforts at the holy cave. GoC said all the agencies involved in the rescue and relief operation are working in excellent coordination and they are well equipped to clear the debris.

The Lt Governor said the effort should be made to clear the debris within shortest period of time. DGP while briefing the Lt Governor about the injured devotees said, majority of the injured have already been discharged and few others being treated at base hospital and Srinagar likely to be discharged within 24 hours.

The Lt Governor said, teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF & SDRF are on the ground and doing commendable job.

“I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay. We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest,” Lt Governor said.

He also directed the senior officials, Deputy Commissioners and Camp directors to ensure best possible facilities are provided to the pilgrims staying at camps.

Earlier, Lt Governor had visited SKIMS to enquire about the health of injured pilgrims and subsequently went to PCR Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.

R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; AOC Air force, besides Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials attended the meeting at Raj Bhawan.