J&K Reports 146 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

SRINAGAR, JULY 9: The Government today informed that 146fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 90from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 455953.Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 83 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 59 from Jammu division and 24from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 5,898 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,33,90,534.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 455953positive cases, 754are Active Positive (470in Jammu Division and 284in Kashmir Division), 450441 have recovered and 4758 have died; 2333 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25864380 test results available, 455953samples have tested positive and 25408427 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,519 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6596259 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 258 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 754in isolation and 351in home surveillance. Besides, 6590138 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 67 cases, Srinagar reported 45cases, Udhampur reported 09 cases, Ganderbal, Poonch and Budgam reported 04cases each, Kathua and Baramulla reported 02 cases each, Samba reported 06 cases, Rajouri, Doda and Shopian reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

