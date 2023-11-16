J&K Admin Committed To Eliminating Terror Ecosystem In UT: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to eliminating the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday during a meeting to review security measures.

Sinha’s statement came during a meeting here to review the security situation and development projects in ten districts of the valley.

“Chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security and development scenario in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division,” the office of J-K LG posted on X.

The LG said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is “committed to eliminating the terror ecosystem and ensuring inclusive and progressive development” of the Union Territory, the post added.