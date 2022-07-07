LG Sinha attended unveiling of statue of Ramanujacharya

Srinagar, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday attended the unveiling of Statue of Peace of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji by Home Minister Amit Shah at Shuryar Mandir, Srinagar earlier.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jagadguru is an inspiration for eternal peace, unity & integrity of the country, social reform & upliftment of the downtrodden of society.

In a couple of tweets, the Lieutenant governor said “with installation of the Statue of Peace, J&K is sending a message of peace, unity, harmony & brotherhood to the world. I am confident, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya’s life and message, emphasizing peace, love, truth & equality of all human beings will continue to inspire & guide people of J&K”.

Shah unveils the Statue Of Peace of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji in Srinagar via video conferencing today.