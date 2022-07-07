LG Manoj Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine reviews arrangements for Eid

Srinagar, Jul 7: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Thursday visited the Hazratbal shrine here and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival which will be celebrated on Sunday.

The LG was accompanied by chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials.

Sinha reviewed the arrangements for electricity, sanitation, and water supply among others for devotees who will offer Eid prayers at the revered shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, officials said.

The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.

“Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, which teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT,” the LG wrote on Twitter.