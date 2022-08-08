LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Kin of those lost their lives in tragic shooting stones incident at Shiv Khori

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic shooting stones incident at Shiv Khori in Reasi district.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each and the UT Government will bear the cost of their treatment.

The Lt Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives during the unfortunate incident and directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved families and ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives in a tragic incident at Shiv Khori. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured”, said the Lt Governor.