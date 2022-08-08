SIA files supplementary chargesheet against Waheed Para

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: State Investigation Agency (SIA) today produced a supplementary charge sheet against accused PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in the designated court Srinagar in FIR NO:31/2020 PS CIK.

According to the sources, “The supplementary charge sheet also consists Abate challan against the OGW and terrorists involved in different terrorism acts (now killed) with whom accused waheed-ur-Rehman had developed links and hatched criminal conspiracy for political gains.”(KNS)