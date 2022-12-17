LG Sinha Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 5 Lakh To Kin Of Those killed In Rajouri Firing

JAMMU, Dec 17: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who killed In Rajouri Firing.

“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family”, tweets Office of LG J&K.