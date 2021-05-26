LG sets deadline for replacement of damaged transformers

‘Put power cut schedule in public domain’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a high level meeting to review the preparedness of Power Department for Jammu division in view of the ongoing summer season.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior officers of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), and J&K Power Transmission Corporation Limited at Raj Bhavan, Sinha passed various important directions to streamline the power transmission and distribution system in the UT.

Stressing on speeding up the process of replacement of damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the people, he fixed an 8-hour deadline for replacement of damaged transformers in urban areas, while rural areas will get transformers replaced within 48 hours.

“Adopt a futuristic approach, make procurements in advance and fix responsibilities for delays,” besides taking corrective measures to provide consumers with the requisite facilities, the Lt Governor asked the Power Department.

He further emphasized on urgent re-examining of short-term and medium-term measures to minimize disruption in supply, network resilience, besides developing better synergy between officials at all levels.

In order to make the repair and replacement working more effective, the meeting decided that the transformers would get a Unique Identification number with details of installations and repairs. One month’s timeline was fixed for preparing an online system for inventory management, executing a meter reading application for streamlining the process of power consumption, billing & collection.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to rationalize the buffer stock of inventory in all districts in order to reduce the replacement time.

“Speed up the process of replacement of non-functional power infrastructure. Prioritize areas with more power consumption; put power curtailment schedules in public domain and address the issues of power outage in villages”, the Lt Governor directed the officers.

Directions were also passed to senior officials for monitoring of up-gradation work of grid stations, strengthening of distribution mechanism, transmission lines, while concentrating on immediate needs of power supply, focusing on maintenance of transmission and distribution networks.

Sinha also directed the officers to take all necessary measures to reduce the transformers’ damage rate, besides upgrading the infrastructure to reduce instances of disruption causing power outages.

While taking the status of power supply to oxygen generation plants, he directed the concerned officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply with backup to the oxygen plants.

He further directed for making the response mechanism for power restoration prompt and more effective to ensure optimum power supply to every household in the summers.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor took a detailed overview of the total Installed Transformation Capacities and peak demand met in Jammu Division during Summers 2020 and anticipated for Summer 2021.

He further assessed the present status of category-wise power consumers, district-wise power demand & supply position in Jammu, buffer stock of distribution transformers, augmentation of receiving stations, procurement of spares & inventory, status of branch cutting/ trimming of trees

During the meeting, Sinha also took stock of the implementation of directions passed earlier pertaining to strengthening of the Power sector in J&K.

Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal briefed the Lt Governor about preparedness of the department for the summer season, besides status of various projects for augmentation of power infrastructure in Jammu Division, including commissioning of 220 KV LILO-I Interconnection with PGCIL Jatwal , construction of 160 MVA 220/66 KV GSS Ghatti, Kathua along with its associated 220 Kv D/C Thein- Hiranagar Transmission line, construction of 160 MVA 220/66 KV GSS, Samba along with its associated 220 Kv D/C Jatwal-Samba Transmission line, capacity addition works at GSS Barn , capacity addition works at GSS Canal, capacity addition works at GSS Gladni.

Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department & Information Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Jagmohan Sharma, Chairman JPDCL; Gurmeet Singh, MD JPDCL; Chief Engineers and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Corona-hit families to get assistance

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched a Special Scheme for financial assistance to families which have lost their only bread earner due to COVID pandemic, as part of its endeavour to ensure necessary support to families in their moment of crisis.

The J&K Government has adopted a comprehensive approach, by creating a Special Cell in Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time, in spirit of leaving no one behind. Under the scheme, called ‘Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM)’, cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to spouse and the eldest member of the family.

Apart from this, the scheme provides for scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college going students. A family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The assistance is not limited to above. The Special Cell in Social Welfare Department shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the Government for which the family may be eligible. An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self employment for any of the surviving member who wishes to start any business for livelihood support.

The scheme announced today is in furtherance of announcement of the Lieutenant Governor regarding special assistance scheme for families which are in a state of distress due to COVID related death of their bread earner. The Lt Governor had taken the decision during a high level meeting on 11th of May. The assistance under the scheme shall commence next month. The launching of the scheme is indication of commitment of Government of J&K towards welfare of vulnerable segments of society in line with ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

“We have taken prompt and decisive action to support elderly, women and children. Our decision is about personal protection and mitigating vulnerability of families, which have lost their bread-earner by extending long-term assistance. The Government’s aim is to take care of their day-to-day lives and ensure financial security,” the Sinha observed.

“Our commitment to support vulnerable families is long-term. Therefore, we are creating a special cell to track welfare of affected families. The pension and scholarship is only part of our assistance. Other part shall be extending all possible assistance through existing schemes and support for self employment. It is a comprehensive approach, aimed at overall support to empower these families,” he added.