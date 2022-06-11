LG reviews progress of Forest & Wildlife Department

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 11: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Forest and Wildlife Department, at Raj Niwas today.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment (FEE), Dr Pawan Kotwal and Chief Wildlife Warden, Mufti Sajjad Hussain, attended the meeting.

LG Mathur stressed on the need to target saturation coverage of individual-oriented benefits such as chain-link fencing, Corral pens, solar lights and heaters, etc. He emphasised on 100 per cent upgradation of home-stays in Ladakh. He suggested that the Forest and Wildlife Department may procure organic waste composters in large numbers from CAMPA fund and SDP to address the issue of feral dogs.

LG suggested that cafeterias with telescopes and waste disposal facilities be developed along with the installation of watch towers in Tsomo Riri and Pangong Lakes. He advised that a Tissue Culture Lab may be set up in Ladakh on the public-private partnership (PPP) model to produce superior quality plants using this technique.

LG Mathur advised the Forest & Wildlife Department to conduct the census of wild animals, birds and water bodies in Ladakh by engaging research scholars to determine their numbers and varieties.

LG Mathur advised the Forest & Wildlife Department to conduct training on wildlife for guides and stakeholders from local tour operators to build their capacities and enhance their knowledge of the wildlife found in Ladakh.

LG Mathur inquired about the CAMPA Fund, the appointment of collectors for the settlement of rights in protected areas, the progress in the implementation of the 5-year Carbon-Neutral Plan, enumeration of water bodies, status of distribution of satellite phones in remote areas for emergencies, Forest/Wildlife Management Plan, setting up of Butterfly Park, the status of the installation of the sequencer, development of flowers on walls around KBR Airport, the upgradation of the Choglamsar Forest Park, etc.

Earlier, Chief Wildlife Warden, gave a detailed presentation on various issues including rationalisation of boundaries, feral dogs issue, land diversion cases, the appointment of collectors for settlement of rights, status of rescue centres and watch towers, revised home-stay policy, updates on CAMPA fund, etc.

Chief Wildlife Warden also provided updates on the Wildlife Management Plan for Hemis National Park, Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary.