BJP to form next Govt in J&K: Raina

Ignored areas priority of Modi: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 11: J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, today said that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a rally at Teyrath, Koteranka near here, he said that the massive rally by the highly enthusiastic participants indicates that people en masse support the party and policies and programmes of Narendra Modi led Government.

Raina said that the enthusiasm among the masses for BJP clearly indicates that after upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, BJP will form its own Government with absolute majority.

He said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government has done unparalleled development in the region. He said that the Modi Government has worked with the development mission “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, taking all together in this development journey. He said that the grass root level democracy has been strengthened by PM Modi, whereas in the last 70 years, NC, PDP and Congress only concentrated on the loot and filled their own pockets. “Now Modi Ji has done justice with every section of the society”, he added.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Jugal Kishore Sharma, Thakur Randhir Singh, BJP vice-president, Kissan Morcha, Prabhari Dinesh Sharma, district president, Balkrishan, DDC member, Sangeeta Sharma, Babu Rajinder Sharma, BDC Chairperson, Master Balkrishan Sharma and Neena Sharma also addressed the rally.

Besides, BJP district general secretary, Sardari Lal Raina, Vinod Sharma, Mahatma Amrik Singh, Mahila Morcha State vice-president and Neena Sharma with a large number of Panches were among the other prominent persons present in the rally.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address said that the Modi Government ensured unprecedented pace of development works in the region. He said whereas the new development works are being started older have been completed. The earlier ignored areas are now getting roads, water supply and electricity in the Modi Government, he added.

Randhir Singh said that Modi has done justice with backward and deprived areas. The beneficiary schemes launched by the Modi Government give huge relief to the poor and backward people of J&K. He said that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, villagers, dwellers of mountains or plains, everybody is getting justice.

Dinesh Sharma asked the party workers to strengthen the BJP on ground level. He said that the strengthening of BJP will strengthen the nation.

Capt. (retd) Balkrishan presented a vote of thanks.