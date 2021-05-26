LG Manoj Sinha fixes 8 hour deadline for replacement of damaged transformers in Urban areas; and 48 hours in Rural areas

JAMMU: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the summer preparedness of Power Department for Jammu Division; fixed 8 hour deadline for replacement of damaged transformers in Urban areas; Rural areas to get transformers replaced within 48 hours.

Directed Power Department to adopt a futuristic approach, make procurements in advance, fix responsibilities for delays; urgent re-examining of short-term & medium-term measures to minimize disruption in supply, network resilience; better synergy between officials at all levels.

Transformers to get Unique Id no. with details of Installations, repairs for effective working. One month timeline for preparing online system for inventory management, executing meter reading application for streamlining the process of power consumption, billing & collection.

Rationalize buffer stock of inventory in all districts to reduce replacement time.Speed up process of replacement of non-functional power infra.Prioritize areas with more power consumption;put power curtailment schedule in public domain,address issues of power outage in villages.

Directed senior officials to monitor up-gradation work of grid stations, strengthening of distribution mechanism, transmission lines; Concentrate on immediate needs of power supply, focus attention on maintenance of transmission and distribution networks.

Also took status of power supply to oxygen generation plants, concerned officials directed for ensuring uninterrupted power supply with backup to the oxygen plants, tweets Office of LG J&K