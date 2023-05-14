LG reviews ongoing construction work of Transit Accommodation at Zewan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan, today.

The Lt Governor appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project.

The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.

Earlier in the month of April this year, the Lt Governor had inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM Package Employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal & Shopian.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officials were present.