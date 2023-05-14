Dr Jitendra holds online feedback session with Doda BJP team

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today held an online feedback session with BJP district Doda office bearers.

The Minister, who happens to be the Lok Sabha MP representing the area, said that he would be personally undertaking an extensive tour of the district in the next few weeks. He also informed about holding a Lavender Festival in Bhaderwah on the same lines as was done last year. Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bhaderwah had come in special focus ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast in the month of March spent nearly ten minutes describing the Aroma mission, lavender cultivation and farming avenues as well as StartUp entrepreneurship that had benefited thousands in the Bhaderwah region.

Dr Jitendra Singh interacted individually with the District President, Vijay Mohan Thakur followed by each of the Mandal Presidents and their respective office bearers. This is part of the recent cycle initiated by him wherein as an MP, he physically visits one district of his constituency every week and tries to connect online with the other district where he is not physically visiting that particular week.

To begin with, the Union Minister provided them with an update about some of the latest information regarding the constituency and the new development works approved recently. As far as the developmental works are concerned, Dr Jitendra Singh informed the representatives that the vital Chattergalla Tunnel has been approved for construction under Bharatmala scheme and is awaiting final approval. He said, once the tunnel is ready, it will provide an all-weather new National highway from Lakhanpur on the Punjab border upto Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir via Basohli-Bani. This will be a gamechanger by generating revenue and employment facilities besides attracting tourists, he said.

The participant in the online meeting also gave inputs regarding the PMGSY roads to be included in the coming year. Dr Jitendra Singh told them that instructions have been issued that the preference regarding which road is to be constructed under PMGSY scheme will be given to Panches, Sarpanches, DDC members and other local body representatives without any interference from the MP’s side and therefore they should furnish the list of their preferred roads to the concerned authorities at the earliest.

The issue of shortage of teachers in some of the remote area schools also came up for discussion. Dr Jitendra Singh informed that he had already taken up the issue with the UT authorities and he was personally following up the matter to resolve some of the pending issues at the earliest .

About the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya in far flung Dessa, Marmat etc , the Minister, on the spot, fixed a meeting of the public representatives with the Deputy Commissioner Kathua for tomorrow so that the process could be expedited.

There were issues related to ration cards etc. for which the Minister advised a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan.

Besides District BJP President Vijay Mohan Thakur, among others who attended the meeting included District Vice President Javeed Zargar, Ex. BJP MLA(Bhaderwah) Daleep Singh Parihar, District General Secretary Sanjay Saraf, District Publicity Secretary Arshad Ayub Malik,District Minority Morcha PresidentKousar Ahmed Natnoo, District S T Morcha PresidentHasham Din Jalia, District Kisan Morcha President Rakesh Charak, District Executive Member Rakesh Sharma, Mandal Presidents Yudhveer Singh, Bihari Lal, Anjeel Kotwal, Mahatma Singh, Sagar Singh, Suresh Sharma, Muneer Sheikh, Surjeet Singh, Kashmir Singh, Chander Mohan Sharma and Veshan Parihar.