LG releases Satish Vimal’s book “Bansuri Shakhoon Par”

Member NSD Society, others call on Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book of Urdu poetry “Bansuri Shakhoon Par” by noted writer Satish Vimal at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor also released three translated books of Satish Vimal’s original works by Mushtaque Barq, Ashraf Raavi and Towseef Raza.

The Lt Governor congratulated Satish Vimal and all those associated with the publications.

The translated publications released by the Lt Governor included National Award winning Hindi poetic anthology ‘Kaal Surya’ translated into English as ‘An Epoch of the Sun’; Hindi anthology of poems ‘Khoye Hue Prishth’ translated into Urdu as ‘Auraq-e-Gum Gashta’ and the translation of Kashmiri literary Diary as ‘Conversation with Silence’.

Meanwhile, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Member, National School of Drama (NSD) Society called on Lieutenant Governor. Tikoo accompanied by Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Registrar, NSD and Ganie Gulzar, Local Coordinator, TIE Wing, NSD, Srinagar apprised the Lt Governor about the theatre activities conducted by NSD in last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also briefed the Lt Governor about future plan of NSD, including short-term courses for the school teachers in Theatre in Education (TIE). The major focus of TIE is to perform creative, curriculum based and participatory plays in schools specially designed and prepared for children of different age groups. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for allotting the land and dedicated space to National School of Drama at Lal Mandi.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of NSD and assured its representatives of full support and cooperation in their endeavors of promoting theatre activities in J&K UT.

Nazir Ahmad Laway, former Member of Parliament called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed various development issues of Kulgam District.

Sonaullah Khan, Member, District Development Council Kupwara also met the Lt Governor and apprised him on various issues of public importance of Hyhama constituency.

A delegation led by Choudhary Roshan Hussain, J&K President BJP for ST submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of tribal communities of J&K UT.

Later, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, General Secretary BJP, J&K Kissan Morcha and Ayaan Khan, Youth Leader BJP also called on the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations of appropriate action on the genuine demands and issues put forth by them during the interactions.