CS conducts late night city tour to assess progress of Smart City projects

* Takes appraisal of arrangements for yatra at Panjtarni

SRINAGAR, July 13: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday went on a late evening visit of the Srinagar city to take stock of the double shift of works under progress under Srinagar Smart City Limited.

On the occasion, he was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and CEO, Smart City Srinagar.

The tour commenced from the under-construction traditional Souq market and craft center, followed by visits to civil lines area of Batmaloo, Ghanta Ghar and sports arena at MA Road here.

Dr Mehta also assessed the measures taken towards incorporation of smart elements into the city infrastructure such as intelligent lighting systems, waste management facilities, and digital connectivity to enhance the overall shopping experience and promote sustainable practices in the city.

He also visited Batmaloo, where he inspected works on various aspects of urban development. He reviewed the progress of initiatives aimed at improving urban mobility, such as the development of intelligent transportation systems and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure including smart public transportation systems, viz, GPS-enabled buses, digital ticketing services, and real-time passenger information systems.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary assessed the construction of cycling tracks and the integration of smart traffic management solutions to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall transportation network in the area.

The Chief Secretary visited the historical landmark of Ghanta Ghar. Here they inspected the ongoing restoration and preservation efforts as part of the Smart City project. He noted that the traditional architecture and heritage of the area should be incorporated with modern amenities besides smart solutions.

He also assessed the progress of heritage conservation projects, including the renovation of old buildings and the beautification of public spaces surrounding this historical monument of Ghanta Ghar. The current efforts aims at preserving the historical significance of the area, attract tourism, and create a visually appealing environment for residents and visitors in and around the city centre.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary undertook an extensive visit of Baltal axis via Panjtarni till Holy Cave. He chaired a meeting of officers and made first hand appraisal of arrangements for yatries for ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY), 2023.

The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer SANJY (Baltal Axis), Raghav Langar; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; Deputy Commissioner Anatnag, Syed Hamid; SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar; Camp Director Baltal, ADC Ganderbal; CMO, SDM Kangan besides senior officers from various security agencies.

Chief Secretary took a brief about the arrangements from the officers put in place for yatries including sanitation measures, lodging, drinking water, tents and langar facility, health, security and other arrangements.

He urged the officers to work with synergy and make strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to the pilgrims so that this religious pilgrimage is made memorable and life time experience for devotees.

While reviewing the sanitation measures, Chief Secretary directed ACD Ganderbal to ensure that sanitation teams are sensitized regularly, especially those deputed on track, so that the annual Amarnathji Yatra is transformed into a zero-waste pilgrimage by promoting cleanliness and waste management.

While taking the feedback regarding arrangements and status of ongoing yatra, Chief Secretary appreciated all the stake holders for their commendable work since the commencement of Yatra and asked them further improve the facilities so that devotees may not suffer due to paucity of any facility.