LG Releases “Kartavya Marg”, Annual In-House Magazine Of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan

Jammu, March 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, released “Kartavya Marg” – the annual in-house magazine of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan at Raj Bhavan today.

The publication edited by Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish evam Vedic Sansthan Trust features a number of research-oriented articles written by renowned Sanskrit scholars and young researchers.

Mahant Rohit Shastri also shared his thoughts on further strengthening the efforts for the promotion, development and enrichment of Sanskrit.

The Lt Governor congratulated the editor, contributors and the publishing team. He said Sanskrit has a treasure of knowledge in Science, Mathematics, Arts and Humanities and such publication will enrich Sanskrit Studies.

Ankush Sharma, Prof Sharat Chander Sharma, and Deepak Gupta were also present on the occasion.