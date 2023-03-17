Former Minister, Former MLA, President JKNPF, JKSSB Aspirants Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Mar 17: Abdul Ghani Kohli, former minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The former minister apprised the Lt Governor various developmental issues of district Rajouri including road connectivity. He also discussed welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal community of district Poonch.

Balwant Singh Mankotia, former MLA met Lt Governor and discussed on promoting cooperatives in district Udhampur, among other local developmental issues of district Udhampur.

Earlier, a delegation led by Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF), also called on the Lt Governor and put forth the public issues and demands of district Anantnag.

Later, a delegation of JKSSB PSI aspirants met Lt Governor and put forth the demand of expediting the selection process of the PSI exam conducted recently (December 2022) and timely completion of other exams of JKSSB.

Adv. Altaf, Chairman Municipal Council Ganderbal also called on the Lt Governor and projected various developmental issues of Ganderbal area.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the visiting individuals and members of the delegation assured them of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth by them.