Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “How to Live A Peaceful Life” authored by I.D Soni, President Home for the Aged and Infirm, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the author for his excellent work.

LG also released a book titled “Essentials of Learning in Modern Educational System” written by eminent cardiologist Dr KC Verma.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the author.