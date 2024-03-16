Jugal inaugurates Baldoh Bridge under NABARD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Member of Parliament (MP) Jugal Kishore Sharma, accompanied by local dignitaries, inaugurated the Baldoh Bridge, constructed over Manawar Tawi on the Baldoh to Dhakher road, under the NABARD scheme.

The project, valued at 15 crores, addressed a longstanding demand of the area’s residents, promising improved connectivity and ease of movement.

In his address, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma lauded the BJP-led Government’s commitment to inclusive development, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas.”

He emphasized the transformative impact of various Government schemes, highlighting their tangible benefits to the people.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for allocating funds for the Baldoh-Dhakher Bridge, Sharma underscored the Government’s focus on developing border areas, such as Bardoh, Jogwan, and Dhakher.

He hailed Modi’s dedication to border region development, aligning with the broader agenda of national progress.

The inauguration ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from local leaders, including former MLAs, district officials, and BJP members.