LG pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi.

Speaking at an event organized by Gandhi Global Family J&K, the Lt Governor said, Bapu’s life and teachings continue to guide the inter-dependent world in the 21st century. The eternal values he taught us will sustain the human civilization in the decades and centuries to come.

The ideals that Bapu espoused Satya and Ahimsa – truth and non-violence, protecting human dignity, equality, social justice, respect for all religions, welfare of the underprivileged, rights of women and youth, are powerful instrument & guiding light for peaceful co-existence, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the Gandhi Global Family, J&K for promoting the Gandhian values among the younger generation and asked the voluntary organizations to join hands for eradicating the social evils.

The Lt Governor said that Pujya Bapu’s ideals and timeless teachings have influenced world leaders to establish the society based on social harmony, syncretic co-existence and economic prosperity.

Women are leading as a role model and contributing to economic development. It is our collective responsibility to ensure women have access to education, equal opportunities and financial & other assistance to grow and prosper, said the Lt Governor.

Whole of Society approach is the need of the hour to fulfill the resolve of Amrit Kaal Khand to create a fear-free, corruption-free and drug free Jammu Kashmir, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the deep bond shared by Mahatma Gandhi and Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya. He highlighted the measures taken by the government to spread Bapu’s message for social transformation and accelerated development.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the citizens and organizations for their valuable contribution towards the service of the society. A pledge was administered to building an India dreamed by Pujya Bapu. Two-minute silence was also observed and Bhajans were recited to spread the values and noble message of Mahatma Gandhi.

Padma Shri S P Varma, President Gandhi Global Family, J&K; Padma Jitendra Udhampuri, renowned Dogri litterateur; Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.), Padma awardees, Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator; public representatives, members of various social organizations, students, prominent citizens were present on the occasion.