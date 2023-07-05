LG pays obeisance to Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari and Gurdwara Sri Shadimarg Sahib, Pulwama

Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji

SRINAGAR / PULWAMA Jul 5: Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Sri Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj on his Prakash Parv at Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari and Gurdwara Sri Shadimarg Sahib, Pulwama.

The Lt Governor extended his heartiest greetings to the people and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor said Guru Hargobind Sahib ji was an embodiment of sacrifice, social justice, compassion and universal brotherhood. His blessings continue to guide the humanity on the path of peace and virtuous living, he added.

“Guru Hargobind Sahib always motivated the people to embrace social equality, social justice and compassion. His life and vision of inner and outer strength, unity, brotherhood and equality of all human beings is very relevant in today’s world,” the Lt Governor said.

“Our Gurus have taught us that the path to supreme realization, to godliness starts with surrendering to God and working for social and religious harmony in the society. They have always guided us for both inner and outer journey for holistic development,” the Lt Governor observed.

He called upon the people to join hands and work together towards building a society without discrimination and rise above narrow considerations to promote the ideals of social harmony, righteousness, truthfulness, fraternity and universalism.

“We should renew our commitment to these ideals on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind Sahib, strengthen our resolve to create a just and humane society and work towards the collective goal of inclusive development and upliftment of underprivileged,” the Lt Governor said.

Lauding the contribution of Sikh community in the nation building, the Lt Governor said the administration is committed to provide all the necessary support to the community to realize their dreams and aspirations.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; religious heads; members of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees; prominent citizens; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration; Community elders and people from all walks of life gathered in large numbers to pay their obeisance to Sri Guru Hargobind Ji.