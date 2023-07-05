LeT Associate Arrested With Arms In Baramulla: Police

SRINAGAR, July 5: Security forces arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the arrest was made at Nowpora Jageer Kreeri on specific information regarding movement of militants in the village.

“After the input, joint forces of Baramulla Police, II Battalion SSB and Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles launched cordon and search operations in the said village,” they said.

“During CASO one suspect person who tried to flee away after noticing the forces party but was apprehended tactfully. During his personal search one pistol, one pistol magazine and three live pistol rounds was recovered from his possession,” police statement said.

The individual was taken into custody immediately and was identified as Mohammad Seediq Lone of Nowpora Jageer Kreeri.

“During his questioning, he confessed that he was working for LeT outfit as terrorist associate and was working for active terrorists Adil Dantoo of Sopore and foreign terrorist Usman Bhai of Pakistan and acquired arms/ ammunition from these terrorists for target killing and to terrorize the public in the district,” police said.

They said a case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigations was taken up. (Agencies)