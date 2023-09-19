LG pays homage to martyr

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, laid wreath and paid homage to Sepoy Pardeep Singh, martyred during anti-terror operation in Anantnag.

“I bow to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of our braveheart. A grateful nation will always remain indebted to his martyrdom. The entire nation stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” the Lt Governor said.

The mortal remains of the martyr Sepoy Pardeep Singh will be sent to his hometown for last rites with full military honour.