CS sets Gandhi Jayanti as deadline for several initiatives

*Takes stock of arrangements ahead of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took review of key people oriented initiatives and also arrangements for Meri Mati Mera Desh in presence of Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

While taking review of the initiatives like Swachhta Hi Sewa, Ayushman Bhava, old age pension, land allotment under PMAY, Brashtachar Mukt J&K and others, he impressed upon the concerned officers to achieve the targets set out before 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti) this year.

He complimented all DCs for making strenuous efforts in the cleanliness of their areas especially in rural areas which are looking cleaner than before. However gaps are required to be identified and addressed to achieve vision of Swacch J&K.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to go through the programme charted out for the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ campaign 2023 and prepare for its implementing. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to sensitize their sectoral officers about their roles and tasks to be accomplished.

He stressed the crucial need for prioritizing cleanliness in urban areas and tourist destinations, as they serve as the UT’s public image. He strongly advised implementing all essential measures to ensure that our villages and towns are visibly clean and hygienic.

Regarding the land allotment to the PMAY beneficiaries as per the survey made in 2018, the Chief Secretary emphasized on accelerating the process further. He directed for handing over these land patches as per the scheme to these identified landless families before October 2nd so that they can take the construction work in hand before the onset of winters.

During the review of the Ayushman Bhava campaign, Dr. Mehta directed the Health Department to conduct screenings for all Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) prevalent in the UT among the adult population. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of screening girl children for anemia to ensure they receive necessary supplements, ultimately aiming to make J&K ‘Anemia Mukt’ in the future.

Dr Mehta also took review of the saturation of old age pension scheme implemented by the Social Welfare Department. He asked for providing such pension to each eligible person before Gandhi Jayanti this year.

During the review, Dr. Mehta assessed the progress of various initiatives, including the newly launched Vishwakarma scheme for artisans in 18 identified trades. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about this scheme among the masses. Furthermore, he called for consistent follow-ups on the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K’ and ‘Nasha Mukt J&K’ programs to eliminate these societal issues.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary was informed by Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners about their future plans and past performance on community-driven initiatives. It was given out that J&K has recently been declared as the ODF+ Model category under SBM and on 2nd of October high performing districts/blocks/panchayats will be recognised besides rewarding the SafaiMitras.

Later, Chief Secretary took review of the arrangements to be made for the celebration of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi here. He asked the Divisional Administration to ensure that proper arrangements are made for celebration of this festival with religious fervour. He asked for making arrangements of power, water, cleanliness and medical care especially around the shrines where the festival is observed.