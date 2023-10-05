LG pays homage to bravehearts of Army

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Oct 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid homage to the bravehearts of the Army and laid wreath at Vajr War Memorial, HQ 28 Infantry Division Kupwara. He also visited the Vajr Gatha Museum and Exhibition Centre.

“The courage, valour, dedication and spirit of our brave soldiers to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation is unparalleled,” the Lt Governor said.

“Vajr Gatha Museum and Exhibition Centre is a living testament of sacrifice, devotion and zeal of the Jawans of our army. The presence of our valiant jawans, officers on the border inspires the people to work with dedication to build Viksit Bharat,” the Lt Governor added.

Later, Major General Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division briefed the Lt Governor on the preparedness of the Army in securing the areas under the Division and also discussed the overall security environment in the region.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and senior officers of Army were present.