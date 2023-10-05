LG Mishra inaugurates Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Agling

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 5: To discuss the Dairy Development Plan of UT Ladakh, LG Mishra held a meeting with members of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and concerned officials from the UT Administration at Raj Niwas today.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) inaugurated the Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Agling.

On the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director, NDDB, Dr Meenesh Shah, informed the LG that as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the UT Administration along with LAHDC Leh and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) last year, the Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Agling, with a capacity to pasteurise 2,000 litres of milk per hour, has been set up at a total cost of Rs 4.62 crores.

Stating that the Indian Army deployed in Ladakh require 50,000 litres of milk every day, he also informed that milk would be supplied to the Indian Army to meet their requirement and added that the Milk Pasteurisation Plant will provide employment opportunities and benefit dairy farmers from Ladakh in generating income.

He said that a Milk Pasteurisation Plant is being set up in Kargil along with the milk procurement targets for 2023-24, the arrangement with Indian Army to supply fresh milk to them; the supply of milk under the brand Oma and the establishment of milk booths at strategic locations; the resources required to initiate operations and the proposed contributions by NDDB.

The LG commended and appreciated NDDB for their assistance in setting up the Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Leh and the upcoming Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Kargil. He stated that dairy farmers and entrepreneurs from Ladakh engaged in the dairy sector should get maximum benefit from the initiative. He highlighted the need to upgrade the infrastructure at the Plant, particularly for the winter months along with proper testing of milk samples.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Executive Councillors from LAHDC Leh- Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel; Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar; officials from NDDB were also present during the inauguration.