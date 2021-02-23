LG meets tourists at Dal, asks them to be goodwill ambassadors of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha this evening paid a visit to Dal lake, where he met several tourists who had come from different parts of the country.

During his interaction with the tourists, the Lieutenant Governor enquired about the experiences of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Be the goodwill ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir and carry the message to your respective areas that J&K is an ideal and safe tourist destination”, Sinha told the tourists.

While assuring the tourists a safe and pleasant visit to the UT, he observed that the Tourism department, local community, and other stakeholders are collectively providing a tourist friendly environment to facilitate the visit of the tourists coming to J&K.

From eco-tourism to winter sports, from pilgrimage to adventure tourism, J&K offers a host of attractions to tourists to experience the scenic beauty, warm hospitality, rich culture and heritage of J&K and make their visit to the UT a memorable one, the Lt Governor added.

He advised the tourists to also explore the unexplored beautiful tourist places of the UT.

The Tourists, while sharing their experiences, said that they feel very much delighted to visit Kashmir. They also said Jammu and Kashmir is a safe place for all kinds of tourism activities and is really a paradise on earth.